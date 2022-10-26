6.15% volatility in Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 25, 2022, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.88, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.945 and dropped to $1.8601 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.38 to $8.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.00% at the time writing. With a float of $316.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $347.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9048, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3951. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9300 in the near term. At $1.9799, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0149. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8451, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8101. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7602.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 352,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 662.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 412,820 K according to its annual income of -85,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,820 K and its income totaled -29,030 K.