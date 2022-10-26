$675.23K in average volume shows that Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is heading in the right direction

On October 25, 2022, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) opened at $6.71, higher 9.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.40 and dropped to $6.71 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. Price fluctuations for LWLG have ranged from $5.39 to $20.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.20% at the time writing. With a float of $111.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 9,985. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,121 for $10.33, making the entire transaction worth $362,870. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 27.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.60 in the near term. At $7.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.22.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are currently 111,605K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 778.95 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -18,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,803 K.