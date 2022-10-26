$690.90K in average volume shows that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is heading in the right direction

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $55.60, up 5.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.44 and dropped to $55.60 before settling in for the closing price of $56.10. Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has traded in a range of $53.73-$134.50.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 214.30%. With a float of $29.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.75 million.

The firm has a total of 2200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.64, operating margin of +17.36, and the pretax margin is +16.97.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 283,505. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $70.88, taking the stock ownership to the 14,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s CFO & SECRETARY bought 2,500 for $60.83, making the entire transaction worth $152,082. This insider now owns 8,353 shares in total.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +12.93 while generating a return on equity of 38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 214.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s (BOOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boot Barn Holdings Inc., BOOT], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.01.

During the past 100 days, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s (BOOT) raw stochastic average was set at 14.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.82. The third major resistance level sits at $64.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.69.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.70 billion has total of 29,806K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,488 M in contrast with the sum of 192,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 365,860 K and last quarter income was 39,320 K.