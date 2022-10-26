7.76% volatility in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 25, 2022, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $3.12, higher 12.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.56 and dropped to $3.12 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $2.82 to $28.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 185.00% at the time writing. With a float of $81.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.83 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 9.65%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.41. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.67. Second resistance stands at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.79.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 82,527K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 389.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 79,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,180 K and its income totaled -95,260 K.