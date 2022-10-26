7.79% volatility in Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.23, soaring 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.305 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Within the past 52 weeks, SPIR’s price has moved between $0.96 and $6.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.90%. With a float of $114.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.69 million.

In an organization with 378 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.84, operating margin of -141.18, and the pretax margin is -43.38.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.52 while generating a return on equity of -9.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2592, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7017. However, in the short run, Spire Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3200. Second resistance stands at $1.3500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1700.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 188.04 million based on 139,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,380 K and income totals -19,310 K. The company made 19,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.