$715.54K in average volume shows that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is heading in the right direction

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $3.00, up 4.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0886 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has traded in a range of $2.60-$17.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.00%. With a float of $146.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.51%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 690.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.10 in the near term. At $3.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. The third support level lies at $2.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 483.62 million has total of 165,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,380 K in contrast with the sum of -167,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 170 K and last quarter income was -36,620 K.