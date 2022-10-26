9.62% volatility in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) last month: This is a red flag warning

October 25, 2022, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) trading session started at the price of $0.9671, that was 17.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $0.9671 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. A 52-week range for AXDX has been $0.50 – $7.19.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 116.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.80%. With a float of $73.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.23, operating margin of -607.37, and the pretax margin is -659.12.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 80,000. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 433,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 51,749 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $69,861. This insider now owns 383,411 shares in total.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -659.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 0.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s (AXDX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 199.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6929, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6949. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2843 in the near term. At $1.4286, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5872. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9814, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8228. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6785.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Key Stats

There are 81,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 112.35 million. As of now, sales total 11,780 K while income totals -77,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,860 K while its last quarter net income were -17,800 K.