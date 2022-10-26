9.91% volatility in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 25, 2022, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) opened at $3.69,. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.78 and dropped to $3.585 before settling in for the closing price of $3.68. Price fluctuations for OCUL have ranged from $2.91 to $7.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 87.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.70% at the time writing. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.88, operating margin of -179.30, and the pretax margin is -15.06.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 38,993. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.90, taking the stock ownership to the 6,114,761 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 10, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $39,982. This insider now owns 6,104,761 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -15.06 while generating a return on equity of -7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.78 in the near term. At $3.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

There are currently 76,967K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 292.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,520 K according to its annual income of -6,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,270 K and its income totaled -18,770 K.