9F Inc. (JFU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 119,490 K

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) stock priced at $0.216, up 8.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.216 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. JFU’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $1.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -19.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.30%. With a float of $89.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 740 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +90.11, operating margin of -21.29, and the pretax margin is -25.36.

9F Inc. (JFU) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of 9F Inc. is 47.37%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

9F Inc. (JFU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.78 while generating a return on equity of -5.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.22% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 9F Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30

Technical Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

The latest stats from [9F Inc., JFU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.29 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, 9F Inc.’s (JFU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 320.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3439, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7645. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2447. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2543. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2207, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2063. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1967.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.24 million, the company has a total of 231,324K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 119,490 K while annual income is -36,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 468,959 K while its latest quarter income was -2,872 M.