A look at ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock priced at $22.97, up 3.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.72 and dropped to $22.79 before settling in for the closing price of $22.86. ACIW’s price has ranged from $20.19 to $36.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.00%. With a float of $112.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3610 employees.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ACI Worldwide Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 22,030. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 49,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 37,905 for $31.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,202,214. This insider now owns 349,794 shares in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ACI Worldwide Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

Looking closely at ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) raw stochastic average was set at 36.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.64. However, in the short run, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.96. Second resistance stands at $24.30. The third major resistance level sits at $24.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.10.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 114,047K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,371 M while annual income is 127,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 340,430 K while its latest quarter income was 13,340 K.