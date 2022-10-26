A major move is in the offing as Evergy Inc. (EVRG) market cap hits 13.38 billion

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) stock priced at $58.55, up 1.76% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.03 and dropped to $58.43 before settling in for the closing price of $58.43. EVRG’s price has ranged from $54.12 to $73.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.00%. With a float of $229.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.90 million.

The firm has a total of 4930 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Evergy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 28,003. In this transaction Director of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $70.01, taking the stock ownership to the 480 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 400 for $69.98, making the entire transaction worth $27,992. This insider now owns 880 shares in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.60% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evergy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evergy Inc., EVRG], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Evergy Inc.’s (EVRG) raw stochastic average was set at 30.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.91. The third major resistance level sits at $61.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.98.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.38 billion, the company has a total of 229,522K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,587 M while annual income is 879,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,447 M while its latest quarter income was 194,500 K.