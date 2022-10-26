A major move is in the offing as Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) market cap hits 371.87 million

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $6.70, up 7.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.70. Over the past 52 weeks, GPMT has traded in a range of $5.98-$14.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 26.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 267.30%. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.39, operating margin of +92.31, and the pretax margin is +34.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.47 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

Looking closely at Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 23.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.02. However, in the short run, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.27.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 371.87 million has total of 52,351K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 92,710 K in contrast with the sum of 68,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,940 K and last quarter income was -13,730 K.