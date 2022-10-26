Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) volume exceeds 1.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 25, 2022, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) opened at $44.52, higher 2.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.13 and dropped to $44.415 before settling in for the closing price of $44.25. Price fluctuations for ASO have ranged from $25.10 to $51.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.80% at the time writing. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22011 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +12.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 5,427,520. In this transaction EVP, Retail Operations of this company sold 112,000 shares at a rate of $48.46, taking the stock ownership to the 132,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director bought 3 for $39.49, making the entire transaction worth $113. This insider now owns 1,503 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 52.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.39 million, its volume of 1.43 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.30 in the near term. At $47.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

There are currently 79,737K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,773 M according to its annual income of 671,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,687 M and its income totaled 188,800 K.