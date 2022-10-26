Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.81 million

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.02, soaring 5.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.859 and dropped to $13.02 before settling in for the closing price of $13.05. Within the past 52 weeks, AKR’s price has moved between $12.28 and $23.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 9.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 345.50%. With a float of $94.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 123 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.00, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 31,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $21.18, taking the stock ownership to the 33,399 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $21.62, making the entire transaction worth $21,623. This insider now owns 34,899 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 345.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 110.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.10 in the near term. At $14.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.42.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.28 billion based on 94,932K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 292,500 K and income totals 23,550 K. The company made 84,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -370 K in sales during its previous quarter.