Accenture plc (ACN) is 0.51% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) stock priced at $275.49, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $281.15 and dropped to $275.49 before settling in for the closing price of $275.31. ACN’s price has ranged from $242.95 to $417.37 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 11.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.00%. With a float of $663.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.78 million.

In an organization with 721000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 152,240. In this transaction General Counsel/Corp Secretary of this company sold 556 shares at a rate of $273.81, taking the stock ownership to the 37,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Chair & CEO sold 8,600 for $266.93, making the entire transaction worth $2,295,571. This insider now owns 44,759 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.73 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.16% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Accenture plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.71, a number that is poised to hit 2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.84.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 47.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $278.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $302.85. However, in the short run, Accenture plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $282.68. Second resistance stands at $284.74. The third major resistance level sits at $288.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $277.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $273.42. The third support level lies at $271.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.15 billion, the company has a total of 630,581K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 61,594 M while annual income is 6,877 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,424 M while its latest quarter income was 1,665 M.