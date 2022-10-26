ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is -18.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 25, 2022, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) opened at $4.32, higher 3.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $4.30 before settling in for the closing price of $4.31. Price fluctuations for ACCO have ranged from $4.27 to $9.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.70% at the time writing. With a float of $91.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.20 million.

In an organization with 6000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 66,200. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.62, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Sr VP, Corporate Development sold 7,957 for $8.55, making the entire transaction worth $68,032. This insider now owns 101,706 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.8 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.05. However, in the short run, ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.55. Second resistance stands at $4.63. The third major resistance level sits at $4.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. The third support level lies at $4.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

There are currently 94,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 424.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,025 M according to its annual income of 101,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 521,000 K and its income totaled 39,400 K.