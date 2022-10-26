Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) average volume reaches $699.47K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $121.92, up 2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.53 and dropped to $121.75 before settling in for the closing price of $121.58. Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has traded in a range of $80.81-$153.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 17.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.50%. With a float of $52.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5635 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 3,636,105. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,806 shares at a rate of $135.65, taking the stock ownership to the 28,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 26,806 for $135.65, making the entire transaction worth $3,636,105. This insider now owns 28,880 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.66) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.50% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.55 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 60.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.09 in the near term. At $129.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $131.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.17 billion has total of 83,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,769 M in contrast with the sum of 271,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 914,190 K and last quarter income was 187,150 K.