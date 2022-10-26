Afya Limited (AFYA) volume exceeds 0.81 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 25, 2022, Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) opened at $12.70, higher 9.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.885 and dropped to $12.70 before settling in for the closing price of $12.59. Price fluctuations for AFYA have ranged from $8.73 to $18.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.90% at the time writing. With a float of $37.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.48 million.

The firm has a total of 8079 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.06, operating margin of +31.28, and the pretax margin is +15.22.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Afya Limited is 29.25%, while institutional ownership is 56.00%.

Afya Limited (AFYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.99 while generating a return on equity of 7.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.27% during the next five years compared to -20.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Afya Limited (AFYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Afya Limited (AFYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Afya Limited, AFYA], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Afya Limited’s (AFYA) raw stochastic average was set at 77.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $15.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.87.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Key Stats

There are currently 92,068K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 318,600 K according to its annual income of 41,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 121,550 K and its income totaled 20,630 K.