ALHC (Alignment Healthcare Inc.) climbed 8.57 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $11.69, up 8.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.73 and dropped to $11.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.67. Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has traded in a range of $6.14-$23.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -827.70%. With a float of $172.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 847 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 240,508. In this transaction Chief Med & Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $12.03, taking the stock ownership to the 1,187,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 6,955,994 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $101,627,072. This insider now owns 60,993,323 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -16.72 while generating a return on equity of -116.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.04 in the near term. At $13.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.96.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.41 billion has total of 187,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,168 M in contrast with the sum of -195,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 366,470 K and last quarter income was -11,580 K.