Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) 20 Days SMA touches 7.70%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock priced at $3.31, up 3.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.31. BIRD’s price has ranged from $2.83 to $32.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.20%. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 51.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Allbirds Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Looking closely at Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 18.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.93. However, in the short run, Allbirds Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.64. The third major resistance level sits at $3.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 498.39 million, the company has a total of 147,365K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 277,470 K while annual income is -45,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,170 K while its latest quarter income was -29,370 K.