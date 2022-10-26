Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.25% last month.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $0.21, up 10.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has traded in a range of $0.20-$0.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 25.30%. With a float of $131.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.22 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Almaden Minerals Ltd. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AAU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s (AAU) raw stochastic average was set at 44.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2281, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2743. However, in the short run, Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2443. Second resistance stands at $0.2535. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2695. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2191, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2031. The third support level lies at $0.1939 if the price breaches the second support level.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.21 million has total of 137,221K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -2,130 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -926 K.