Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 54,304 M

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.66, soaring 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.43 and dropped to $46.62 before settling in for the closing price of $46.90. Within the past 52 weeks, BUD’s price has moved between $44.51 and $67.91.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 3.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 801.90%. With a float of $607.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.01 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 169000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.04, operating margin of +25.52, and the pretax margin is +15.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Brewers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 6.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 801.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.85% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 24.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.68 in the near term. At $47.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 80.66 billion based on 1,980,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,304 M and income totals 4,670 M. The company made 14,793 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,597 M in sales during its previous quarter.