Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.90, plunging -0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.91 and dropped to $16.41 before settling in for the closing price of $16.82. Within the past 52 weeks, NLY’s price has moved between $15.11 and $35.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 318.80%. With a float of $466.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 171 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.72, operating margin of +390.22, and the pretax margin is +319.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +318.42 while generating a return on equity of 17.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.25 million, its volume of 6.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.93 in the near term. At $17.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.93.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.76 billion based on 431,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,836 M and income totals 2,390 M. The company made 1,093 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 866,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.