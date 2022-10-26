Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) stock price up 1.94% from the previous day of tradingbefore settling in for the closing price of $101.35. ATO’s price has ranged from $88.96 to $122.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.70%. With a float of $138.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4684 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.74, operating margin of +26.56, and the pretax margin is +24.04.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 12. In this transaction SR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of this company sold 0 shares at a rate of $105.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER sold 950 for $106.61, making the entire transaction worth $101,275. This insider now owns 2,822 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +19.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.26% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atmos Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.21 in the near term. At $105.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.17.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.22 billion, the company has a total of 139,892K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,407 M while annual income is 665,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 816,430 K while its latest quarter income was 128,550 K.