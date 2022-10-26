Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.85% last month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.19, soaring 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.59 and dropped to $13.825 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. Within the past 52 weeks, RNA’s price has moved between $10.89 and $29.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.10%. With a float of $48.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 125 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.15, operating margin of -1265.83, and the pretax margin is -1265.38.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 342,690. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,855 shares at a rate of $23.07, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President and CEO sold 35,045 for $22.80, making the entire transaction worth $798,924. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.8) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -1265.38 while generating a return on equity of -34.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 93.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA)

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Avidity Biosciences Inc.’s (RNA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.51 in the near term. At $14.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.40. The third support level lies at $12.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 745.78 million based on 52,127K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,330 K and income totals -118,010 K. The company made 2,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.