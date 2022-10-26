Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) soared 1.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $53.71, up 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.74 and dropped to $52.91 before settling in for the closing price of $53.58. Over the past 52 weeks, BECN has traded in a range of $45.71-$65.30.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -16.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -73.00%. With a float of $49.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.10 million.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 229,200. In this transaction President, West Division of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $57.30, taking the stock ownership to the 5,937 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 103,931 for $57.73, making the entire transaction worth $5,999,999. This insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in total.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -73.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.83% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s (BECN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 2.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s (BECN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.43. However, in the short run, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.19. Second resistance stands at $55.88. The third major resistance level sits at $57.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.46 billion has total of 65,002K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,642 M in contrast with the sum of -45,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,358 M and last quarter income was 174,500 K.