Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is expecting -6.42% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 25, 2022, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) opened at $34.61, higher 2.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.72 and dropped to $34.56 before settling in for the closing price of $34.57. Price fluctuations for BSY have ranged from $26.32 to $62.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.80% at the time writing. With a float of $218.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.25 million.

The firm has a total of 4626 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 3,317,424. In this transaction Chairman, CEO & President of this company sold 91,714 shares at a rate of $36.17, taking the stock ownership to the 8,640,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chairman, CEO & President sold 76,591 for $37.68, making the entire transaction worth $2,885,850. This insider now owns 8,731,799 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bentley Systems Incorporated, BSY], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.44. The third major resistance level sits at $37.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.68.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are currently 276,775K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,050 K according to its annual income of 93,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 268,290 K and its income totaled 55,660 K.