Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) 20 Days SMA touches -7.86%: The odds favor the bear

On October 25, 2022, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) opened at $13.25, higher 9.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.28 and dropped to $13.24 before settling in for the closing price of $13.29. Price fluctuations for BLNK have ranged from $12.66 to $49.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 44.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -121.40% at the time writing. With a float of $41.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.51 million.

The firm has a total of 191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 184,500. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.45, taking the stock ownership to the 105,026 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s CEO of a Blink Subsidiary sold 10,815 for $20.83, making the entire transaction worth $225,231. This insider now owns 178,104 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -121.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blink Charging Co., BLNK], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 13.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.40. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.39.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 742.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,940 K according to its annual income of -55,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,490 K and its income totaled -22,620 K.