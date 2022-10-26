BROS (Dutch Bros Inc.) climbed 3.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) stock priced at $36.25, up 3.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.69 and dropped to $36.16 before settling in for the closing price of $36.14. BROS’s price has ranged from $20.05 to $81.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -325.10%. With a float of $33.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.95, operating margin of -22.75, and the pretax margin is -24.42.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Dutch Bros Inc. is 12.10%, while institutional ownership is 41.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 240,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,153,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 12,000 for $44.81, making the entire transaction worth $537,759. This insider now owns 1,159,620 shares in total.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.59 while generating a return on equity of -15.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -325.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dutch Bros Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Dutch Bros Inc.’s (BROS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.09 in the near term. At $38.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.03.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.95 billion, the company has a total of 39,558K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 497,880 K while annual income is -12,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 186,380 K while its latest quarter income was -910 K.