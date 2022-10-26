BYND (Beyond Meat Inc.) climbed 14.13 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $12.47, up 14.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.328 and dropped to $12.465 before settling in for the closing price of $12.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has traded in a range of $11.90-$108.04.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 95.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -240.40%. With a float of $58.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.57 million.

The firm has a total of 1108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.38, operating margin of -34.25, and the pretax margin is -38.53.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Beyond Meat Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 57.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 187,550. In this transaction Chief Brand Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.51, taking the stock ownership to the 24,179 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Brand Officer sold 2,000 for $37.51, making the entire transaction worth $75,020. This insider now owns 22,358 shares in total.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by -$0.6. This company achieved a net margin of -39.19 while generating a return on equity of -72.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -46.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Beyond Meat Inc., BYND], we can find that recorded value of 3.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.25.

During the past 100 days, Beyond Meat Inc.’s (BYND) raw stochastic average was set at 7.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.53. The third major resistance level sits at $16.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.15.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 924.73 million has total of 63,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 464,700 K in contrast with the sum of -182,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 147,040 K and last quarter income was -97,130 K.