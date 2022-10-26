Camden Property Trust (CPT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.17 million

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock priced at $113.65, up 3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.465 and dropped to $112.95 before settling in for the closing price of $113.00. CPT’s price has ranged from $109.66 to $180.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.20%. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.11 million.

The firm has a total of 1700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.74, operating margin of +19.59, and the pretax margin is +27.23.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 238,001. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,820 shares at a rate of $130.77, taking the stock ownership to the 24,932 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 883 for $164.75, making the entire transaction worth $145,474. This insider now owns 9,224 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.76 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to -9.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camden Property Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camden Property Trust, CPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.98 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.61.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $120.24. The third major resistance level sits at $123.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $111.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.48.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.26 billion, the company has a total of 106,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,144 M while annual income is 303,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 361,720 K while its latest quarter income was 497,320 K.