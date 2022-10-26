Can Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) hike of 11.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) stock priced at $270.05, up 4.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.205 and dropped to $268.865 before settling in for the closing price of $270.57. ALB’s price has ranged from $169.93 to $308.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 4.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.80%. With a float of $116.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 609,188. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $270.75, taking the stock ownership to the 13,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $268.99, making the entire transaction worth $605,228. This insider now owns 15,944 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 77.17% during the next five years compared to -22.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Albemarle Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22, a number that is poised to hit 6.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 26.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.07.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 77.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $275.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.67. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $286.13 in the near term. At $290.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $299.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $272.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $264.16. The third support level lies at $259.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.18 billion, the company has a total of 117,129K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,328 M while annual income is 123,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,480 M while its latest quarter income was 406,770 K.