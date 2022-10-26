Can Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) hike of 3.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) stock priced at $126.20, up 1.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.81 and dropped to $125.86 before settling in for the closing price of $125.67. EA’s price has ranged from $109.24 to $146.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.80%. With a float of $276.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.01, operating margin of +16.30, and the pretax margin is +15.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Electronic Arts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 837,000. In this transaction CEO and Board Chair of this company sold 6,975 shares at a rate of $120.00, taking the stock ownership to the 26,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 800 for $116.23, making the entire transaction worth $92,984. This insider now owns 26,114 shares in total.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.25% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Electronic Arts Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Electronic Arts Inc.’s (EA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $128.41 in the near term. At $129.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $130.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.19. The third support level lies at $124.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.11 billion, the company has a total of 278,045K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,991 M while annual income is 789,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,767 M while its latest quarter income was 311,000 K.