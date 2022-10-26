Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) average volume reaches $97.46K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 25, 2022, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) trading session started at the price of $0.84, that was 10.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.86 and dropped to $0.74 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. A 52-week range for CANF has been $0.69 – $2.60.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.20%. With a float of $27.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.19 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1478.90 while generating a return on equity of -126.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., CANF], we can find that recorded value of 0.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s (CANF) raw stochastic average was set at 32.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9635. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6400.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Key Stats

There are 27,192K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.66 million. As of now, sales total 850 K while income totals -12,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 200 K while its last quarter net income were -2,190 K.