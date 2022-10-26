Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.9 million

October 25, 2022, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) trading session started at the price of $34.20, that was 0.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.9299 and dropped to $33.995 before settling in for the closing price of $34.07. A 52-week range for SAVA has been $13.84 – $100.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -238.70%. With a float of $37.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.02 million.

The firm has a total of 24 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 25.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 61,100. In this transaction Chief Clinical Dev. Officer of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $24.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 36,159 for $23.79, making the entire transaction worth $860,223. This insider now owns 186,159 shares in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.41) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.01. The third major resistance level sits at $39.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.29.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Key Stats

There are 40,098K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.33 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -32,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -19,328 K.