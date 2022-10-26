Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) average volume reaches $1.20M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $60.00, soaring 5.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.65 and dropped to $59.91 before settling in for the closing price of $59.99. Within the past 52 weeks, CDAY’s price has moved between $43.23 and $130.37.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 136.40%. With a float of $151.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.75 million.

The firm has a total of 7462 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 725,000. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $58.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s EVP, CPTO sold 11,418 for $63.27, making the entire transaction worth $722,417. This insider now owns 99,603 shares in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.20% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 179.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CDAY], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s (CDAY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.08. The third major resistance level sits at $68.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.29.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.36 billion based on 153,057K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,024 M and income totals -75,400 K. The company made 301,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.