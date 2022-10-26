Cerus Corporation (CERS) is -8.80% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock priced at $3.47, up 4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.67 and dropped to $3.465 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. CERS’s price has ranged from $3.27 to $8.06 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 32.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $171.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.94 million.

In an organization with 294 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of -59.30, and the pretax margin is -41.31.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 51,800. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.18, taking the stock ownership to the 164,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 10,000 for $5.12, making the entire transaction worth $51,194. This insider now owns 172,665 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.55 while generating a return on equity of -57.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.94. However, in the short run, Cerus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.69. Second resistance stands at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 635.76 million, the company has a total of 177,090K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 159,520 K while annual income is -54,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,630 K while its latest quarter income was -8,400 K.