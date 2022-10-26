Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 571,100 K

On October 25, 2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) opened at $115.40, higher 1.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.045 and dropped to $115.40 before settling in for the closing price of $114.69. Price fluctuations for CHKP have ranged from $107.54 to $149.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.00% at the time writing. With a float of $100.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5805 workers is very important to gauge.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is 24.80%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.54) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.15% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

The latest stats from [Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CHKP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.96.

During the past 100 days, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s (CHKP) raw stochastic average was set at 39.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $117.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $118.04. The third major resistance level sits at $119.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $114.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $114.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) Key Stats

There are currently 125,411K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,167 M according to its annual income of 815,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 571,100 K and its income totaled 173,600 K.