COST (Costco Wholesale Corporation) climbed 0.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 25, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) trading session started at the price of $493.32, that was 0.42% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $500.19 and dropped to $490.5001 before settling in for the closing price of $496.97. A 52-week range for COST has been $406.51 – $612.27.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 12.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $441.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 304000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 07, was worth 942,246. In this transaction Executive VP and CFO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $471.12, taking the stock ownership to the 29,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Executive VP sold 1,500 for $525.20, making the entire transaction worth $787,798. This insider now owns 36,230 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Looking closely at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), its last 5-days average volume was 1.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.67.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 45.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $503.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $512.91. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $502.67. Second resistance stands at $506.27. The third major resistance level sits at $512.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $492.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $486.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $483.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are 442,604K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 214.62 billion. As of now, sales total 226,954 M while income totals 5,844 M. Its latest quarter income was 72,091 M while its last quarter net income were 1,868 M.