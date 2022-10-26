Coursera Inc. (COUR) average volume reaches $897.08K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 25, 2022, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) opened at $11.74, higher 6.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.50 and dropped to $11.74 before settling in for the closing price of $11.63. Price fluctuations for COUR have ranged from $9.81 to $37.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -149.30% at the time writing. With a float of $128.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1138 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.07, operating margin of -34.45, and the pretax margin is -34.46.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 25,224. In this transaction SVP, Engineering of this company sold 2,156 shares at a rate of $11.70, taking the stock ownership to the 371,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s SVP, Services sold 100 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,200. This insider now owns 347,032 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -34.97 while generating a return on equity of -29.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coursera Inc. (COUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Looking closely at Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.51. However, in the short run, Coursera Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.65. Second resistance stands at $12.96. The third major resistance level sits at $13.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.13.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

There are currently 145,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,290 K according to its annual income of -145,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 124,750 K and its income totaled -49,330 K.