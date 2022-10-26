CRDO (Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd) climbed 10.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 25, 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) trading session started at the price of $11.82, that was 10.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.045 and dropped to $11.82 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. A 52-week range for CRDO has been $8.61 – $18.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.60%. With a float of $104.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.08 million.

The firm has a total of 382 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -43.10.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 35,585. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $11.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,474,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s Director sold 41,166 for $11.14, making the entire transaction worth $458,544. This insider now owns 1,476,302 shares in total.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -46.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, CRDO], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.83. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.93.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are 145,682K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.85 billion. As of now, sales total 106,480 K while income totals -22,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 46,470 K while its last quarter net income were -70 K.