CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 142,330 K

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $151.66, up 4.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.31 and dropped to $151.15 before settling in for the closing price of $148.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CYBR has traded in a range of $100.35-$201.68.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 18.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -309.10%. With a float of $40.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.52 million.

In an organization with 2140 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.45, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CyberArk Software Ltd. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -16.69 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -309.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 232.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.27.

During the past 100 days, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.00. However, in the short run, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $158.62. Second resistance stands at $161.04. The third major resistance level sits at $164.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $146.30.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.33 billion has total of 40,716K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 502,920 K in contrast with the sum of -83,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 142,330 K and last quarter income was -37,630 K.