Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is expecting 23.31% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) on Tuesday, soaring 0.59% from the previous trading daybefore settling in for the closing price of $15.25. Within the past 52 weeks, CTKB’s price has moved between $7.38 and $26.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -100.00%. With a float of $111.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.40 million.

The firm has a total of 555 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 47.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 53,060. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $15.16, taking the stock ownership to the 85,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 20,000 for $14.42, making the entire transaction worth $288,400. This insider now owns 8,005,624 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 89.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.99. The third major resistance level sits at $16.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.53.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.05 billion based on 134,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 127,950 K and income totals 3,000 K. The company made 40,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -600 K in sales during its previous quarter.