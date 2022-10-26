Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) last year’s performance of -29.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 25, 2022, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) opened at $324.97, higher 1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $332.79 and dropped to $324.82 before settling in for the closing price of $323.16. Price fluctuations for DPZ have ranged from $299.41 to $567.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 8,842. In this transaction EVP, Supply Chain Services of this company sold 22 shares at a rate of $401.89, taking the stock ownership to the 2,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $385.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,850,000. This insider now owns 33,596 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.9) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Looking closely at Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.03.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 23.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $347.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $385.37. However, in the short run, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $332.84. Second resistance stands at $336.80. The third major resistance level sits at $340.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $324.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $320.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $316.90.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

There are currently 35,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,357 M according to its annual income of 510,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,069 M and its income totaled 100,500 K.