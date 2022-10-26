Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 80,710 K

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $11.71, up 3.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.12 and dropped to $11.68 before settling in for the closing price of $11.61. Over the past 52 weeks, DCT has traded in a range of $10.55-$32.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.60%. With a float of $96.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.91, operating margin of -5.79, and the pretax margin is -5.77.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 50,103. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 3,516 shares at a rate of $14.25, taking the stock ownership to the 76,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for $16.66, making the entire transaction worth $49,980. This insider now owns 137,393 shares in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.50 while generating a return on equity of -2.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s (DCT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.22 in the near term. At $12.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.34.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 132,571K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 302,920 K in contrast with the sum of -8,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,710 K and last quarter income was -2,380 K.