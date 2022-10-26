Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) with a beta value of 0.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) stock priced at $88.71, up 1.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.6228 and dropped to $88.70 before settling in for the closing price of $88.69. DUK’s price has ranged from $83.76 to $116.33 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 2.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 188.40%. With a float of $769.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $770.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27605 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.31, operating margin of +22.78, and the pretax margin is +15.00.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 39,201. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 415 shares at a rate of $94.46, taking the stock ownership to the 112,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP & CCO sold 415 for $107.04, making the entire transaction worth $44,422. This insider now owns 113,242 shares in total.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.54 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.47% during the next five years compared to 5.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Duke Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Looking closely at Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) raw stochastic average was set at 21.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.71. However, in the short run, Duke Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.01. Second resistance stands at $91.78. The third major resistance level sits at $92.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.16.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 68.52 billion, the company has a total of 769,900K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,097 M while annual income is 3,908 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,685 M while its latest quarter income was 907,000 K.