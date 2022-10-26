EHTH (eHealth Inc.) climbed 2.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $2.85, up 2.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0409 and dropped to $2.85 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has traded in a range of $2.67-$46.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 22.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -372.90%. With a float of $25.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2379 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.12, operating margin of -13.83, and the pretax margin is -23.21.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of eHealth Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 99,940. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 35,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $10.56, making the entire transaction worth $105,620. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.19) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -19.39 while generating a return on equity of -11.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.64 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, eHealth Inc.’s (EHTH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.01 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.63.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 81.23 million has total of 27,257K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 538,200 K in contrast with the sum of -104,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,410 K and last quarter income was -37,500 K.