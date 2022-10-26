Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 71,450 K

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) stock priced at $19.67, up 5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.72 and dropped to $19.67 before settling in for the closing price of $19.64. EPRT’s price has ranged from $18.88 to $31.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 71.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.40%. With a float of $131.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.36, operating margin of +52.43, and the pretax margin is +41.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +41.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 66.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.82 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.06 in the near term. At $21.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.96.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.71 billion, the company has a total of 133,622K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230,230 K while annual income is 95,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,450 K while its latest quarter income was 35,650 K.