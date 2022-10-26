Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.41%

October 25, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) trading session started at the price of $31.67, that was 6.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.70 and dropped to $31.67 before settling in for the closing price of $31.39. A 52-week range for EXAS has been $29.27 – $104.50.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 77.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exact Sciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 529,275. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 16,872 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 18,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology sold 984 for $47.12, making the entire transaction worth $46,366. This insider now owns 4,596 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.16 in the near term. At $34.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.89. The third support level lies at $30.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are 176,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,767 M while income totals -595,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 521,640 K while its last quarter net income were -166,060 K.