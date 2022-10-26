eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.2 million

October 25, 2022, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) trading session started at the price of $11.63, that was 8.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.645 and dropped to $11.63 before settling in for the closing price of $11.60. A 52-week range for EXPI has been $10.46 – $55.43.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 134.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 150.70%. With a float of $73.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1669 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.85, operating margin of +0.91, and the pretax margin is +0.89.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of eXp World Holdings Inc. is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 736,710. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $12.28, taking the stock ownership to the 27,464,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO and Chairman of the Board sold 83,659 for $11.09, making the entire transaction worth $927,870. This insider now owns 42,034,338 shares in total.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.15 while generating a return on equity of 44.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 55.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.2 million, its volume of 0.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, eXp World Holdings Inc.’s (EXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 25.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.95 in the near term. At $13.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.92.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Key Stats

There are 151,799K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.90 billion. As of now, sales total 3,771 M while income totals 81,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,415 M while its last quarter net income were 9,360 K.